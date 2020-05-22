Join Oprah For Another Virtual Wellness Experience This Saturday!

Don’t forget to join Oprah Winfrey this Saturday for another edition of her virtual wellness tour. Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus wellness tour comes straight to your living room with a FREE live virtual experience for all of her fans. Oprah will share her wellness tips that are helping her through this pandemic, she will lead her audience through interactive workbook exercises, and she will speak on the topics of self-care during, connecting in relationships while social distancing, committing to a healthy lifestyle and more. So, check out Oprah tomorrow, May 23rd at 11 AM via her Facebook page.

