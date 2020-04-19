La La Anthony Producing Docuseries On Alabama State’s Plus-Size Dance Squad

La La Anthony is helping to produce a new docuseries on Alabama State University’s plus-size dance squad. We can dig it.

Deadline reports that the actress and Carmelo Anthony’s better half has teamed with ITV America’s Leftfield Pictures to produce the docuseries for Snapchat.

Anthony will serve as an executive producer of the 10-part Snap Original series titled The Honeybeez of ASU via her LaLaLand production house.

“The Honeybeez are an inspiration, not just among the HBCU dance scene, but to young dancers and performers everywhere,” said Anthony in a statement. “Their impact and success are a result of immense determination and talent, all while projecting strength, positivity and love. We can’t wait for Snapchat’s audience to get to know these amazing young women.”

The show will launch on April 25 and follows that Honeybeez through the 2019-2020 season. With Coach Williams at the helm, viewers see the squad as it goes through tryouts and performances and all the struggle and strife in between.

The Honeybeez of ASU definitely sounds like some worthy quarantine-ready entertainment off g.p.

