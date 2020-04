As of earlier today over 10,000 people have passed away in United States from the coronavirus. According to CBS News lots of top officials (including “the Trumpster”) are saying this week will be one of the worst weeks ever. Johns Hopkins University is reporting that we have more than 350,000 confirmed cases as this pandemic forces everybody to change & modify the way they live. Keep washing your hands, social distancing, & only go out when you have to!

