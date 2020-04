The Jordan Brand is at it again, & I can clearly see what one of the hottest shoes this summer will be. The all new Jordan “Delta!” These jons are nice, & kind of give you that “Yeezy” type vibe. Basic, minimalistic, & sleek are some of the words that come to mind. The shoe also features the patented Nike React foam. According to Nike.com “The Jordan Delta blends high-end craft with high-end construction”. The shoe drops April 4th on Jordan.com & select retailers!

