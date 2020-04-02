8 Songs That No One Actually Knows The Lyrics To

The recent Instagram Live music battles curated by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have given us much needed bliss, camaraderie and fun we all need during this quarantine time. We all thought we’d be watching T-Pain battle it out with Scott Storch on Wednesday, but instead we got another classic “verzus” between Scott and Mannie Fresh. Folks started to think that Teddy Pain backed out of the competition. But quite the contrary.

Bro. I was ready. Dub or L I stand behind my shit. Tim and Swizz hit me and said they were lookin at comments and came to the fact that producer vs songwriter just doesn’t make sense. I didn’t back out lol I was ready to have fun on live shit. Its comin tho — T-Pain (@TPAIN) April 1, 2020

Fortunately though, we get to see Pain flex some of his greatest hits on Saturday against none other than the crunk king himself, Lil Jon.

Battle aside, both of these talented men have hits and sure know how to get the club live. But when it comes to lyrics, their songs aren’t the easiest to learn.

But after examining closely the lyrics, the music, and the tapestry of the time, I still do not understand how the hell “Bartender” by T-Pain got made. — Jacob Daling (@JakeDelMuerto) March 23, 2018

Pain blew everyone’s minds a couple of years ago when he revealed that we’ve been singing the lyrics to his hit song, “Buy U A Drank” totally wrong for over a decade now. According to Teddy Penderazdown:

t-pain says “and then” and not “ooh wee” in Buy U A Drank.. everything is a lie pic.twitter.com/n5lrhBgycN — selena (@selena_sloan) February 11, 2018

Fans were shocked by the revelation, which came ten years too late, because “ooh wee” has already been engrained into everyone’s consciousness. But that’s not the only song lyrics we’ve been misunderstanding for years. Check below for our list of songs that no one actually knows the lyrics to.

Lift Every Voice and Sing

Niggas scrolling to find the lyrics to Lift Every Voice And Sing despite their auntie singing it every Kwanzaa 😂 pic.twitter.com/CH91rb6d2y — Brotha B (@BlakeDontCrack) April 15, 2018

Missy Elliott- Work It

Wait🤦🏽‍♀️ So in work it,when Missy says "Tiesreverdnatipilfnwodgnihtymtup" it's just previous lyrics in reverse??? 🤔 WHAT KINDA GENUIS pic.twitter.com/90kjeiMGZ5 — i hate it here (@Robinlv_) March 19, 2017

Lady Marmalade- Christina Aguilera, Pink, Mya, Lil Kim

I was Friday night years old when I found out the lyrics are in fact, “creole lady marmalade” as opposed to “real lady marmalade.” I’ve failed by gay brethren — Josh ↠ (@Joshy_Coleman) February 2, 2020

COPS Theme Song

Gwen Stefani- Hollaback Girl

Michael Jackson- Smooth Criminal

The Star Spangled Banner

Chris Brown, Busta Rhymes, Lil Wayne- Look At Me Now (especially Busta Rhymes verse)

Honorary Mention:

Future Songs

Young Thug Songs

kiyonnathewriter

