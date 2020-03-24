A “Stay At Home” Proclamation For Meck County Begins Thursday At 8am!

Mecklenburg County officials have put a “stay at home” order in effect that will begin Thursday morning at 8am. This will last for the next 3 weeks. According to the Charlotte Observer, this is very similar to “shelter in place” orders in other areas. Gatherings of 10 or more people are now banned (it was 50). Now some “essential” movement is still cool. Certain businesses like grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, nonprofits, day cares, funeral homes, homeless shelters, restaurants, etc. can & will still operate. To get more information the proclamation is posted on the county’s website MeckNC.gov.

Also On 105.3 RnB: