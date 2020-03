I personally didn’t think it would get this bad, but I guess it has. In another stunning Executive Order from Governor Roy Cooper all Barbershops, Beauty Salons, Nail Salons, Massage Salons or Parlors, Estheticians, Tattoo Shops, they all must close Wednesday at 5pm! Wow!! It is definitely real out here, & we’ll continue to keep you updated on all the latest right here at 105.3 RNB!

