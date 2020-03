Gotta send a shout to the ‘Chicago Diva’….Chaka Khan! Since her early days with Rufus to her amazing solo career, this lady has always brought it. She has dropped some classic projects & to this day she is still doing her thing. She just recently sang the National Anthem at the “2020 NBA All Star Weekend”, & there is buzz about a tour?? Hopefully so! Enjoy your day Miss Khan!

Also On 105.3 RnB: