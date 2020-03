Now this is really great! On the cover of this months edition of Essence Magazine they have shown love to some real ‘move makers’. They are highlighting the top seventeen executives in the beauty business. These women own, operate, & work for companies that are as Essence puts it “redefining the face of beauty”, & the best part is….they’re sistas! Check out this months issue & keep doing your thing ladies!

Also On 105.3 RnB: