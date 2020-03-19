FDA Chief Says Coronavirus Vaccine Will Take 12 Months

Earlier today at the White House press conference with the Coronavirus Task Force, the head of the FDA (Food & Drug Administration) spoke. He announced that trials have started & we can expect a vaccine for the Coronavirus in the next 12 months. The White House is also going to let them side step any red tape so they can get to work as soon as possible. According to the New York Post “The Trumpster” stated “Today I want to share with you exciting progress that the FDA is making with the private sector as we slash red tape like nobody has ever done it before. So we slashed red tape to develop vaccines and therapies as fast as it can possibly be done, long before anybody else was even thinking about doing this”. As always we’ll keep you updated on all the latest right here on 105.3 RNB!

