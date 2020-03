Shouts to Michael Jordan! With other players like (Zion, Giannis, Kevin Love, etc) stepping up & paying arena workers lost wages due to the coronavirus, right here in the Queen City MJ has stepped up. According to the Charlotte Observer Jordan & players are providing financial assistance to part-time employees who are affected by the suspension of the NBA schedule. “It was the right thing to do!” Jordan stated & I couldn’t agree more. Way to go your “Airness!”

