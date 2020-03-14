CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Zion Williamson & Other Players Are Paying Arena Workers Salaries

Zion Williamson On Court

In wake of the coronavirus & so many events being cancelled & shutdown, the NBA was one of the first to make headlines. They cancelled the rest of the 2019-2020 season, & workers at the arenas are directly affected. With no games, they have no work. So Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans has stepped in & is taking care of all the workers salaries at the Smoothie King Center. Now that’s whats up!! Other players are following suit such as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks & Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Way to go guys!

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
10 items
Coronavirus Panic Buyers Fight Over Toilet Paper Amidst…
 1 day ago
03.13.20
True Women’s History: The Many Discriminations Black Women…
 2 days ago
03.12.20
Ten Tips To Survive Virus Season If You…
 5 days ago
03.10.20
Photos
Close