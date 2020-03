In what would have been an unthinkable move earlier, the NCAA has officially cancelled the “2020 NCAA Men’s & Women’s Basketball Tournament”. We will not have a men’s or women’s basketball champion this year due to concerns of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Wow…..this just put everything in a real perspective. Not only is the basketball tournament cancelled, but ALL NCAA Championships in the Spring have been cancelled. We’ll keep you updated on any new developments here at 105.3.

