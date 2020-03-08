Steph Curry & Under Armour Drop New Shoe For “International Women’s Day!”

Now this is really dope. Steph Curry & Under Armour (the company he’s signed to) have released a special “Curry 7” for “International Womens Day!” The shoe is called the “Curry Bamazing 7” & actress Storm Reid assisted in the creation. According to FN Curry stated “I am continuing my commitment to providing a platform to empower young women in partnership with my team at Under Armour. We will deliver the Curry 7 ‘Bamazing’ colorway for International Women’s Day 2020, which Storm helped to inspire, adding her own design touches to the sockliner with Bamazing branding and words of encouragement such as Btrue and Bbrave. Best of all, this Curry 7 colorway celebrates young women who inspire and supports their dreams through higher education scholarships.” Way to go Steph!

