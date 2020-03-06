Thank You Queen City & Surrounding Areas!!!

We just wrapped up our annual “St. Jude Children’s Hospital Radiothon!” All of us here at Radio One Charlotte & all of our brands (Praise 100.9, 92.7 The Block, 105.3 RNB) want to thank the Queen City & surrounding areas for becoming “Partners In Hope” & donating $83,528!!! Thank You!! Thank You!! We couldn’t have done it without you, & St. Jude can continue their fight against childhood cancer & other illnesses! Now for those that might have missed the Radiothon, it’s not to late…..you can still donate! That’s right, just dial 1 (800) 411-9898, that’s 1 (800) 411-9898! Representatives from St. Jude will be on hand all weekend long to assist you. Again THANK YOU!!!

