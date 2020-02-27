50 Cent’s “For Life” Gets Good Feedback

Congrats are definitely in order for the brotha 50 Cent, as his new series “For Life” has gotten favorable reviews by television critics! The legal drama was created by Hank Steinberg & ‘Fif’ is the Executive Producer (& of course he gave himself a small role). The series stars Nicholas Pinnock as Aaron Wallace, a former club owner who got wrongfully accused. His wife is Marie Wallace played by Joy Bryant, who also starred in the film “Get Rich Or Die Tryin” with 50. Check it out Tuesday nights at 10pm on ABC.

