Diddy Is Bringing Back “Making The Band!”

Now I think this is pretty dope! Diddy is bringing back a classic show, one which helped the boom of the ‘reality show’ phase as we now know it. “Making The Band” is returning to MTV & just like back in the days, they are traveling to different cities to hold auditions for the show. Guess what? They’ll be in the Queen City March 13th & 14th so if you want to ‘Make the Band’, you’ll get your shot! What’s also really neat about this is his sons (Quincy, Christian, & Justin) are judges! Of course stay tuned to 105.3 RNB for more details on how to get down!

