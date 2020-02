Teyana Taylor has been putting in work for a while, but the singer, rapper, dancer really got on front street with her performance in Kanye West’s “Fade” music video. She has a new documentary out on Red Bull TV entitled “Assembly Required: Teyana Taylor’s House Of Petunia”. In the doc she talks about her dream (the “House Of Petunia”), as well as behind the scenes looks at choreography, concepts, & a bangin’ performance. Check it out!

