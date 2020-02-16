Happy Birthday Birdman!

Gotta send a big “New Orleans” sized Birthday shout to the one & only Brian Williams aka Birdman! From the early days of Cash Money Records he & his brother Slim clearly had a plan. They took their operation from a hip hop label to a MAJOR label! The difference between he & his brother, is Birdman is also an artist. When teamed up with Cash Money house producer Mannie Fresh he’s in a group called “The Big Tymers”, & he also runs solo. Him & Slim have sold tons of records & are one of the few labels that are still running & very successful from the 90’s. Enjoy your day Bird!

Also On 105.3 RnB: