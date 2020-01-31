50 Cent Receives A Star On The “Hollywood Walk Of Fame!”

CLOSE
Shouts to the Queens bred emcee Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson who received a star on the “Hollywood Walk Of Fame” earlier today! According to eonline the ceremony also featured a rare public appearance from Marshall Mathers himself…..Eminem. Em signed 50 to Shady Records back in 2002, who is a subsidiary of Aftermath Entertainment owned by Dr. Dre (who was also on hand at the ceremony). 50 has evolved from just being a multi-platinum selling hip-hop artist. He’s now a successful businessman who owns many brands & executive produces one of the hottest shows on television…..”Power”. Do your thing Fif!

