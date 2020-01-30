CLOSE
Danny Glover & Mel Gibson Have Signed On For "Lethal Weapon 5!"

We have seen a lot of reboots & sequels these days, & while some work….some don’t. Will & Martin hit the jack pot with “Bad Boys For Life”, & now Danny Glover & Mel Gibson are going to try & capture that same effect. According to the JasminBRAND they have signed on for “Lethal Weapon 5” which will be the final installment to the franchise. The films producer Dan Lin said “Mel & Danny are ready to go, so it’s about the script.” It’s been 21 years since “Lethal Weapon 4” was in theaters, so this will be interesting to see how they put the story together!

