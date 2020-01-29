Happy Birthday Rakim!

Gotta send a Happy Birthday shout to the one & only ‘Microphone Fiend’……Rakim! I can still remember the day I heard the words “I came in the door, said it before, I’d never let the mic magnetize me no more”…..I was stuck. The song changed my entire life!! I was a fan of hip-hop before (since Sugar Hill), but Rakim made me want to marry her…..& I did! Hahahahaha!!! He changed the course of the genre as we know it (vocabulary, rhyme scheme, cadence, metaphors, stanzas, etc), & many rappers regard him as what I will always regard him…..the “Greatest Of All Time”. Enjoy your day Rah!

