CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Happy Birthday Rakim!

BET Hip Hop Awards 2012 - Audience and Show

Gotta send a Happy Birthday shout to the one & only ‘Microphone Fiend’……Rakim! I can still remember the day I heard the words “I came in the door, said it before, I’d never let the mic magnetize me no more”…..I was stuck. The song changed my entire life!! I was a fan of hip-hop before (since Sugar Hill), but Rakim made me want to marry her…..& I did! Hahahahaha!!! He changed the course of the genre as we know it (vocabulary, rhyme scheme, cadence, metaphors, stanzas, etc), & many rappers regard him as what I will always regard him…..the “Greatest Of All Time”. Enjoy your day Rah!

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
ICYM: Tommy Davidson’s Past Beefs With Jamie Foxx…
 2 hours ago
01.28.20
Exposed: Never Do THESE Things On A Plane,…
 9 hours ago
01.28.20
Oop! Former Grammy Awards Chief Claims The Nominations…
 4 days ago
01.24.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close