Happy Birthday Anthony!

Gotta give a big “Queen City” Happy Birthday shout to the Carolinas very own, & Charlotte’s very own….Anthony Hamilton! Been knowing this guy for long time, & he is one of the hardest working & consistent brothas I know. It’s great to see where he is now, all the accolades, plaques, & awards he has definitely earned…..trust me. It was not an easy road, & he put in a LOT OF WORK to get where he is. I’m one of the ones who has been privileged to see the grind from early on, & to see the well deserved benefits of it as well. Enjoy your day Ant, from ya QC brotha Eddie O!

Also On 105.3 RnB: