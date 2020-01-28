Some Ladies Disappointed “Ivy Park” Has No Plus Sizes

So Beyonce’s “Ivy Park” clothing line is out, & it’s booming! Ladies are definitely loving it, but some folks are a little disappointed in the sizes. According to the Jasmin BRAND Bey’s line only goes from XS-XL….that’s right, no plus sizes. Some who are complaining have compared it to Rihanna’s “Fenty” clothing line which goes up to a 4XL, & saying Bey should ‘follow suit’. Her line just dropped so it’s still early in the game, but I’m sure we’ll see some plus sizes very soon from “Ivy Park”.

