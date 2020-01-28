CLOSE
"Bad Boys For Life" Tops Box Office For 2nd Week In A Row!

They did it again! Sony Pictures “Bad Boys For Life” starring Will Smith & Martin Lawrence is the #1 movie in America for the second week in a row, bringing in $34 million (putting it at $120 million worldwide). Coming in second is Universal Pictures “1917” with $15.8 million, followed by their “Dolittle” with $12.5 million. In fourth place STX Entertainment’s “The Gentleman” debuted with $11 million, & Sony Pictures “Jumanji: The Next Level” rounds out the top five with $7.9 million.

