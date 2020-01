Tonight at 8pm on TV One it’s “Urban One Honors!” Celebrating 40 years of Radio One & it’s all hosted by our founder & owner Miss Cathy Hughes, & funnyman Chris Tucker! Featured honorees are Missy Elliot, Jamie Foxx, Chance The Rapper, & Billy Porter with LIVE performances from Brandy, Ne-Yo, Wale, & more! Check it out tonight at 8pm on TV One…..REPRESENT!

