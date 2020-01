That’s right folks! Denzel Washington will be in Charlotte this Spring as the keynote speaker for an international leadership summit taking place at the Charlotte Convention Center. According to WBTV he’ll be joined by another major Hollywood player who just opened his own movie studio, Tyler Perry! Elevation Church Pastor Steven Furtick will also be in attendance & the summit will take place April 30th through May 2nd.

