Here’s Why Shaggy Declined to be on Rihanna’s New Album

Shaggy recently revealed that Rihanna approached him about a feature for her highly-anticipated studio album, R9. Shaggy passed though on what could-have-been a MAJOR reggae collaboration hit! He told reportedly told Britain’s Daily Star that she actually asked him to audition for a spot on the album. He stated, “They approached me for the Rihanna project, yeah… There’s a lot of great people involved, but for me, I didn’t need to audition to be on the record, I’ll leave that to younger guys.”

This comes as both bad news and good news. The bad news, we’re not getting a Shaggy and RiRi collab. The good news though is that this confirms R9 is actually happening! Shaggy did still show his support though saying, “But from what I hear it should be good!”

Mallory Posted 13 hours ago

