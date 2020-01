It doesn’t look like the legal case against Jussie Smollett is over at all. According to the Jasmin Brand a Cook County Judge ordered social media giant Google to turn over Jussie Smollett’s emails, photos, location data and private messages for a whole year! This is for a special prosecutor’s investigation of his “alleged attack” from last year. Check this out though, not only do they want his, but his managers as well?!? Wow!!! We’ll see what happens next…

