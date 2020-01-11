OWN Gears Up For Season 2 Of “Family Or Fiance!”

So the OWN Network comes with Season Two of “Family Or Fiance” & I must say, this one looks pretty interesting! It takes a look at eight couples who bring their families (who are not fans of their future spouse choice) along for a three day excursion under one roof to see how it plays out. The host is relationship expert Tracy McMillan, & she helps the young couples address their families concerns & learn how to work through any differences. Of course this is so they can make the best possible decision before they say their vows. The new season drops Saturday January 11th at 9pm!

