All I have to say is….WOW!! I know, I mean I KNOW this is gonna be DOPE!!! I feel like MGM got the right person for the job in Jennifer Hudson, just a great pick for the role of the “Queen Of Soul”. There was just sooooooooo much that happened in Aretha’s life (a career that ran decades), I hope they do a good job fitting a lot of it in. Oh well, I’ll be there for sure in 2020 to experience it! Check out the trailer on YouTube!

