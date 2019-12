Gotta send a Happy Birthday shout to the actress Regina Hall! You talk about getting it in?? This young lady has definitely been busy in Hollywood, starring in some of the hottest movies in the last few years. I mean “The Best Man Holiday”, “Think Like A Man”, “Think Like A Man Too”, “About Last Night”, “Girls Trip” (which is coming back with a sequel), “The Hate U Give”…….you get the point! Hahahaha!!! Keep makin’ it happen & enjoy your day lady!

