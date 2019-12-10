CLOSE
Billie Eilish is Scoring a $25 Million Documentary Deal

Billie Eilish is rounding out 2019 with a MEGA documentary deal with Apple TV+. She is reportedly being paid $25 million! The documentary will follow the breakout of the 17-year-old’s music career following the release of her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.

It has already been shot and produced by director R.J. Cutler and in collaboration with Eilish’s label, Interscope Records. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cutler was granted “deep access to Eilish’s private moments with family and behind-the-scenes of her public appearances.” Eilish was also recently named Apple Music’s artist of the year.

