Wow. In a stunning move with four games left in the season, the Carolina Panthers decide to part ways with Head Coach Ron Rivera. The ‘home team’ is currently (5-7) & third place in the NFC South. Rivera has been here since 2011 & got the Panthers to their second Super Bowl appearance. His record is (76-63-1) & trust me, this man will have a job going into the 2020-2021 season for sure. Thanks for all you’ve done sir!

