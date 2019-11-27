Happy Birthday Khaled!

Gotta send a big “We The Beeeesssstttttt” Happy Birthday shout to the brotha DJ Khaled! You talk about somebody who has been grinding for awhile, got an opportunity, & made the best of it? You’re looking at the guy. He’s another ‘radio’ product from WEDR 99 Jamz in the MIA who blew as a DJ, which led to him rockin’ with Fat Joe & the Terror Squad, which led to putting out music projects. The man has been consistent with hit records & the plaques (gold & platinum) as well as many awards & accolades tell the story. Enjoy your day Khaled, & remember…..be the BEST!!!

Also On 105.3 RnB: