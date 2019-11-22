Carmelo Anthony Signs With The Portland Trailblazers!

The wait is finally over for Carmelo Anthony. He has officially signed with the Portland Trailblazers, & I’m sure this is a sigh of relief from the NBA veteran who couldn’t seem to find a space on one of the 30 teams rosters. I always knew he could help somebody, as long as he accepted his new role: coming off the bench. At this stage in his career that’s a good place to be because unlike ‘starters’ there are no expectations. In my opinion nothing but an upside for Melo. There are plenty of great sixth men in the league that are relevant to their teams success, & I feel this will be one of those cases. Do your thing brotha!

