CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

‘Saturday Night Live’ Adds DaBaby and Lizzo as Musical Guests for December

Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival

Source: Gary Miller / Getty

‘Saturday Night Live’ is ending 2019 on a high note.  Literally!

The long-running NBC sketch comedy television series has announced its three last musical guests of this year, all slated to appear in December.

Two of the three performers are DaBaby and Lizzo, both of whom had a fantastic year climbing up the charts, and have each been nominated for Grammy-awards.

Uproxx has more information regarding who will perform on the program:

As the year draws to a close, SNL has revealed its three final musical guests before 2020, and the artists who will performing during the year’s final three episodes are LizzoDaBaby, and Niall Horan.

DaBaby will guest on the December 7 episode hosted by Jennifer Lopez, Horan will take the stage on the December 14 Scarlett Johansson episode, and Lizzo will close out the year on the December 21 episode hosted by Eddie Murphy.

Should be some great shows next month on ‘SNL!’

 

Which ones are you looking forward to watching?

 

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of WENN and Avalon

Second Picture Courtesy of Gary Miller and Getty Images

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

DaBaby Talks Being Born And Raised In Cleveland With DJ Steph Floss at Z107.9 Summer Jam! [VIDEO]

60 photos Launch gallery

DaBaby Talks Being Born And Raised In Cleveland With DJ Steph Floss at Z107.9 Summer Jam! [VIDEO]

Continue reading DaBaby Talks Being Born And Raised In Cleveland With DJ Steph Floss at Z107.9 Summer Jam! [VIDEO]

DaBaby Talks Being Born And Raised In Cleveland With DJ Steph Floss at Z107.9 Summer Jam! [VIDEO]

https://www.facebook.com/Z1079/videos/471294613425119/ DJ Steph Floss caught up with DaBaby backstage after his Z107.9 Summer Jam performance to chop it up about the City of Cleveland--which is actually where DaBaby was born and raised until he was about 7. To get more specific he is repping the Longwood projects. Besides the hometown connect, DaBaby let us know he has a new video dropping with Drake next week! https://youtu.be/4DaQi2c8E4A

‘Saturday Night Live’ Adds DaBaby and Lizzo as Musical Guests for December  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Rapsody Speaks Out After Grammy Snub
 20 hours ago
11.20.19
Behind The Scenes: Spike Lee To Direct Hip…
 7 days ago
11.14.19
Idris Elba Wants You To Know That He…
 7 days ago
11.14.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close