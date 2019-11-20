‘Saturday Night Live’ is ending 2019 on a high note. Literally!
The long-running NBC sketch comedy television series has announced its three last musical guests of this year, all slated to appear in December.
Two of the three performers are DaBaby and Lizzo, both of whom had a fantastic year climbing up the charts, and have each been nominated for Grammy-awards.
Uproxx has more information regarding who will perform on the program:
As the year draws to a close, SNL has revealed its three final musical guests before 2020, and the artists who will performing during the year’s final three episodes are Lizzo, DaBaby, and Niall Horan.
DaBaby will guest on the December 7 episode hosted by Jennifer Lopez, Horan will take the stage on the December 14 Scarlett Johansson episode, and Lizzo will close out the year on the December 21 episode hosted by Eddie Murphy.
Should be some great shows next month on ‘SNL!’
Which ones are you looking forward to watching?
Article Courtesy of Uproxx
First Picture Courtesy of WENN and Avalon
Second Picture Courtesy of Gary Miller and Getty Images
DaBaby Talks Being Born And Raised In Cleveland With DJ Steph Floss at Z107.9 Summer Jam! [VIDEO]
DaBaby Talks Being Born And Raised In Cleveland With DJ Steph Floss at Z107.9 Summer Jam! [VIDEO]
1. "Shout out to Z107.9!"1 of 60
2. "I'm from Cleveland. Born and raised" - DaBaby2 of 60
3. DaBaby performs in the #z1079SummerJam audience!3 of 60
‘Saturday Night Live’ Adds DaBaby and Lizzo as Musical Guests for December was originally published on wzakcleveland.com