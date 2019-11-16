Happy Birthday Miss Bonet!

Sending a big Happy Birthday shout to the one & only Lisa Bonet! Of course we all got introduced to her on the iconic sitcom “The Cosby Show”. I mean who (better yet what dude) was not crazy about Denise Huxtable?! She was so popular she got a spinoff show entitled “A Different World” which was a huge hit as well. She has starred in some major films (“Angel Heart”, “Enemy Of The State”, & “Biker Boyz”) & is still working today (she plays Marisol on the Showtime series “Ray Donavon”). She’s married to Jason Momoa, & has a beautiful daughter Zoe from her first Husband Lenny Kravitz (who as you can see in the pic is her “mini-me”)! Hahahaha!!! Enjoy your day Miss Bonet!

Also On 105.3 RnB: