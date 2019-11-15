Judge Joe Brown Gives His Take On The Harriet Tubman $20 Bill

The famous television Judge Joe Brown has a very different view about the possibility of a ‘Harriet Tubman $20 bill’. According to gossiponthis.com during an interview with Umar Johnson he stated he doesn’t have a problem Harriet but feels that putting a Black woman on the $20 bill before a Black man is not the move. “I got a big problem if it’s on a bill before they put a Black man’s face on one….have a big problem with that.” The “Judge” had some other candidates he put out there (Martin Luther King, Thurgood Marshall, Frederick Douglass). He also stated in the interview he feels “it downs masculinity”. Do you agree with the “Judge” or not?

