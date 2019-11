The Carolina Panthers (4-3) got straight up whooped last Sunday by the San Francisco 49ers…..I mean it was ugly. So this week they take on the Tennessee Titans (4-4) at Bank Of America Stadium & I’m sure they’re looking to get back on the good foot. I feel like Kyle Allen will find his rhythm again & lead the ‘home team’ to victory…..Go PANTHERS!!!

Also On 105.3 RnB: