Oh no! The Queen City’s son Steph Curry suffered a hand injury when he took a nasty fall against the Phoenix Suns this past Wednesday. The Golden State Warriors released a statement yesterday that he had broken his left hand but had a sucessful surgery. They also stated that he may be out for at least 3 months. They already were almost last in the Western Conference, Klay Thompson is out for the year, & now this? Man….get well soon Steph, your team needs you!

