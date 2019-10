So it came down to this! The Houston Astros face the Washington Nationals in Game 7 of the “2019 World Series” tonight! Both teams have definitely showed up, & tonight this is it. Win or go home, & since they’re playing at Minute Maid Park in Houston either way the ‘Stros’ are already home! Hahahaha!!! Good luck to both teams & we’ll see what happens!

