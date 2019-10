Gotta show some Happy Birthday luv to actress & new Mom Gabrielle Union! Gabby has been doin’ her thing since the 90’s, & really blew up starring in the film “Bring It On”. She’s been in a slew of films since (“Deliver Us From Eva”, “Bad Boys II”, “Think Like A Man”, “Think Like A Man Too”, etc) as well as hit television shows “Being Mary Jane” & her newest installment “L.A.’s Finest”. Keep doin’ your thing Gab & enjoy your day!

Also On 105.3 RnB: