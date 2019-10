The Carolina Panthers (3-2) are in London to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-3) tomorrow morning at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium! This is a pivotal game for both teams, with the most important thing being it’s a divisional game (their second & final meeting of the year). The ‘home team’ lost the first meeting, but I think the “Kyle Allen Factor” will lead the Carolina boys to a victory! Go PANTHERS!!!

Also On 105.3 RnB: