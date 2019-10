The good ol’ U.S. Customs & Border Patrol agents in California caught a big one with this! They seized 14,806 pairs of “fake” Nike shoes that have an estimated retail value of $2.2 million dollars…..geeeesh!!! According to the NY Daily News they were able to do so under the ‘infringement on a protected trademark’ statute. They were seized at the Los Angeles-Long Beach port complex. I’m sure Mark Parker is happy! Hahahaha!!!

Also On 105.3 RnB: