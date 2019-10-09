Cam Newton Will Not Travel With Team To London This Week

Carolina Panthers Head Coach Ron Rivera announced in a press conference earlier that Cam Newton will not travel with the team to London for their Sunday game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This is good news to me because I have been a proponent (since last year) for Cam to SIT DOWN. He was clearly hurt, so he should give himself a chance to heal totally. Trust me, we all know what a %100 healthy Cam Newton can do. He showed you a few years ago with a (15-1) season, a trip to the “Super Bowl”, & an NFL MVP Award. Get well Cam, & Go PANTHERS!!!

Also On 105.3 RnB: