Happy Birthday Bruno!

A big Happy Birthday shout to one of the most talented singers, producers, writers, & musicians in this era as well as other eras (I know that’s a big statement, but it’s true)….the brotha Bruno Mars! When I first heard this cat with B.O.B. with the single “Nothin’ On You” I knew he was gonna blow if he went solo, & he did. The first single “Grenade” was a huge success, & he just kept’em coming. The brotha has dropped plenty of major hits, garnered plenty gold & platinum placques, won Grammys (& plenty of other awards), & he’s still mad young (turned 34 today)! So enjoy a “24 Karat” day brotha!

