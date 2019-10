Congrats are in order for Ava Duvernay who recently opened up a theater in Los Angeles! The venue is located in LA’s historic Filipinotown & it’s named after her late Aunt Amanda Sexton according to the Jasmin Brand. The theater will be a place where women of color can showcase their film projects as well as a space to fight social injustice. Way to go Ava!

Also On 105.3 RnB: