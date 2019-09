It goes down LIVE this Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles! It’s the “71st Emmys” & they air at 8pm on FOX. We’ll get to see who in ‘TV Land’ will bring home the best awards. “Game Of Thrones” leads all nominees with a whopping 32 (geesh!), followed by Ava Duvernay’s “When They See Us”. I’m sure a lot of your favorite shows are nominated, so if you’re a true fan of television check it out!

Also On 105.3 RnB: