“Rhythm Nation 1814” Turns 30 years Old Today!

Man this crazy….it does not seem AT ALL like it has been 30 years since “Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814” came out!! Man!! I’m really trippin’ on that, but it’s nothing to ‘trip’ about when you talk about the quality of that album. From start to finish….a BANGER!! Clearly one of Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, & Miss Jacksons finest moments. It is the ONLY album in the history of Billboard to produce seven…..(yes, you read it right), SEVEN singles that all charted in the TOP FIVE!!! One of my favorite albums, happy 30th anniversary “Rhythm Nation 1814!”

Also On 105.3 RnB: